Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $10.16

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $39.21 million and $746,673.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00021206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.50 or 0.08261833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.12 or 0.99991709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,810,615 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

