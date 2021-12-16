iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CFO Charles Ross Carter Buys 7,000 Shares

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CFO Charles Ross Carter acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iCAD by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth $3,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in iCAD by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iCAD by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

