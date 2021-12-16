Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.39

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.39 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 15501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 277.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,068,140,000 after buying an additional 15,896,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

