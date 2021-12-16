ichi.farm Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.88 or 0.08292408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00078501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,952.57 or 0.99837814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

