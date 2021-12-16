Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Given New GBX 365 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 365 ($4.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Shares of Ideagen stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.45) on Wednesday. Ideagen has a one year low of GBX 224.65 ($2.97) and a one year high of GBX 335 ($4.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £666.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.