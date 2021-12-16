IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.57

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.57 and last traded at $238.44, with a volume of 206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.29. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

