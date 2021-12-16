IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.50. 336,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,271. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.01 and its 200-day moving average is $223.40. IDEX has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

