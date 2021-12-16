IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $44.57

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $42.63. IDT shares last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 3,947 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.16.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in IDT in the third quarter worth about $14,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDT by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the third quarter worth about $4,966,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDT by 177.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

