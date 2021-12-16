IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $28.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.