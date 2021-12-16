IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($7.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $28.35 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -1.24.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 33.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

