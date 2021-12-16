Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $14.30. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,278 shares of company stock worth $400,332 in the last quarter.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 65.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.