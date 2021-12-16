ImageCoin Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $105,861.16 and $66,799.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,914,061 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

