IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.46

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMIAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

