Immunic’s (IMUX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

IMUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of IMUX remained flat at $$8.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,372. Immunic has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth about $131,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

