Immunic’s (IMUX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock.
IMUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.
Shares of IMUX remained flat at $$8.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,372. Immunic has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth about $131,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.