ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.15. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 6,275 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

