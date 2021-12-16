Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

IOR opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

