Independent Investors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $407.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.08 and a 200-day moving average of $343.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

