indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont Sells 50,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Donald Mcclymont sold 97,410 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,166,971.80.

On Friday, December 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $11.61. 2,083,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,529. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.24.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $7,131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

