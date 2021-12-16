indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 49,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,175,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Specifically, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $3,570,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,634,743 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3.39.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

