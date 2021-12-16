Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

