Infinitecoin (IFC) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.76 million and $6.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

