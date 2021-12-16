Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys New Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

AvePoint stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

