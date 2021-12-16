Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 211,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.6% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 552,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 116,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

