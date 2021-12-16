Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

