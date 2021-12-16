Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

