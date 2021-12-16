Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity is witnessing costs-related headwinds. Higher freight, raw material and energy inflation and logistics costs are affecting the company’s results. As such, higher input costs are likely to weigh on its bottom line in 2021. Higher logistics and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs may also weigh on the company’s bottom line. The company is seeing higher logistics costs due to disruptions in supply chains. Weaker automotive productions due to chip shortages are also likely to hurt Ingevity’s top line. The shortage, partly caused by the impacts of the pandemic, has negatively impacted global automotive production and is disrupting production of parts and vehicles and affecting all major automotive original equipment manufacturers. As such, sales in the Performance Material unit are expected to remain under pressure.”

Get Ingevity alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $70.62 on Monday. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.