Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 7.2%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.49. 235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 177,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.