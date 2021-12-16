Innova Wealth Partners Has $215,000 Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 250.9% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $144.03 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $85.77 and a 52-week high of $145.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

