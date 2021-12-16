Innova Wealth Partners Has $9.45 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.