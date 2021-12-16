Innova Wealth Partners Invests $443,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $62,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 51.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.