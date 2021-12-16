Insider Buying: Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMRN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 2,262,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,308. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.