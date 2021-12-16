Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Purchases 691,500 Shares of Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Financial Technologies Co Curo acquired 691,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Financial Technologies Co Curo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Financial Technologies Co Curo acquired 957,000 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,050.00.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the third quarter worth $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $7,654,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $6,085,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

