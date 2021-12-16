Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires $52,680.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of KMPR opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $83.98.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.