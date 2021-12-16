Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Acquires $52,680.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KMPR opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

