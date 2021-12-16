Insider Buying: Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Buys 5,730 Shares of Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Jane Cavalier purchased 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,326.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MRAI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 7,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,150. Marpai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

About Marpai

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

