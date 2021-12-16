Insider Buying: Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Insider Buys 828,403 Shares of Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 828,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.03 ($10,947.57).

ROCK opened at GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £7.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. Rockfire Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.92.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds six exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interests in Copperhead porphyry copper deposit; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Bell Rock, Jeddah, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.