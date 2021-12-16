Insider Buying: Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) Insider Buys 828,403 Shares of Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 828,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.03 ($10,947.57).
ROCK opened at GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £7.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. Rockfire Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.92.
About Rockfire Resources
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.