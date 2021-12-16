Insider Buying: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Director Purchases 3,700 Shares of Stock

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Director Amy W. Schulman bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SQZ stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after buying an additional 223,993 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 317,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 520,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
