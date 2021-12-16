Insider Buying: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Director Purchases 3,700 Shares of Stock

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Director Amy W. Schulman bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after buying an additional 223,993 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 317,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 520,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

