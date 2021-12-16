Insider Buying: TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,675 ($2,213.56).
Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 17,500 shares of TEAM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £12,075 ($15,957.45).
LON:TEAM opened at GBX 67 ($0.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70. TEAM plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.07 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.90 ($1.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28.
TEAM Company Profile
TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
