Insider Buying: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) Director William Roby acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,121.98.

VET opened at C$13.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.73. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VET shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.50.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

