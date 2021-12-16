Insider Selling: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALZN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 3,002,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

