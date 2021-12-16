Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Sells 994 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSV stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 503,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,164. The firm has a market cap of $971.31 million, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carriage Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

