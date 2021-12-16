Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Sells $519,347.14 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $83.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,291,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $244,238,000 after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,970 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

