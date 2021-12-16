Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coupang by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after buying an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coupang by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,311,000 after buying an additional 5,853,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coupang by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after buying an additional 2,019,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

