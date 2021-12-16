Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
