Insider Selling: Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $1,145,000.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,661,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

