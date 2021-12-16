Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $16,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EAR opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $198.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eargo by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 296,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Eargo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eargo by 2,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

