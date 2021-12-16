Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IRWD stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 2,274,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,420. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 405,520 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.