Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$41,972.06 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,314.42.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 4,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,208.00.

PEY opened at C$8.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.83 and a 52 week high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.