Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $84,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $104,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Matthew Neagle sold 15,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $367,660.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 1,169,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

