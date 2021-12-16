Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 65.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Amundi purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

