Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.78. The stock had a trading volume of 158,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,048. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

