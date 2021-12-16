Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,384. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.89. 55,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

